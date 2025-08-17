CM Stalin, OPS condole death of Thiruma’s aunt

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam condoled the demise of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s aunt Chellammal (78).

She died without responding to medical care in a private hospital in Perambalur on Sunday morning.

The CM took to social media to register his condolences on the demise of Thiruma’s aunt.

“When I called to convey birthday wishes to my dear brother Thol Thirumavalavan, he informed me of the passing of his beloved aunt.”

He continued that he was moved to tears, feeling the deep bond he shared with his aunt, the sorrow her loss has brought, and the grief that filled his heart.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother, his family, and all their relatives during this difficult time,” he further said.

In his condolence message, O Panneerselvam said, “I was deeply saddened and profoundly grieved to hear the news of the passing of my dear brother Thiruma’s beloved aunt, Chellammal. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to my dear brother and his family, who are mourning this loss. I pray to the Almighty that her soul may rest in peace.”