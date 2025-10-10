CM Stalin opens TN's longest flyover in Avinashi amid 'Naidu' row

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 10.10 km elevated highway, named after inventor GD Naidu, in Coimbatore.

The flyover has come as a great relief to commuters as they were able to save considerable time and fuel by avoiding the ever-congested Avinashi Road. Their travel time has been reduced from 45 minutes to just around ten minutes to cover the entire stretch on the flyover. It has also come as a boon for people travelling to Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Avinashi.

The project developed at a cost estimate of Rs 1,791.23 crore has up-ramps and down-ramps at Coimbatore airport, Hope College, Nava India and Anna Statue. The bridge has been constructed by adopting new technology, such as sinus plate expansion joints, to ensure a better riding experience, noise reduction, and long life.

The longest elevated corridor also has a rainwater harvesting system in every span to improve groundwater recharge, drip irrigation on the flyover, sprinkler irrigation at ground level and energy-saving solar lights. The flyover also has safety walls, roller barrier systems, and better safety facilities.

The CM also laid the foundation for the construction of Gold Jewellery Park at Rs 81.14 crore, including the construction cost of Rs 57 crore and land cost of Rs 24.14 crore at the Kurichi Industrial Estate.