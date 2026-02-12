CM Stalin opens Manali Road ROB to ease traffic congestion

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed Road Over Bridge (ROB) at the Railway LC 2B junction at Korukkupet's Manali Road on Thursday.
The ROB, built for Rs 96.04 crore by the Greater Chennai Corporation, would address the severe congestion faced by 42,000 vehicles, caused by regular halts for railway traffic.
The CM also laid the foundation stones for the ROB to be built for Rs 75 crore at the railway 2A junction at the Ennore Highway in Korukkupet and for the park to be set up near the new bridge, for Rs 1.10 crore, on Korukkupet Manali Road on Thursday.
The Manali Road ROB is 840 metres long, including a 72-metre railway section, and 8.40 metres wide, flanked by 5-metre service roads. This project directly benefits nearly one lakh residents from Kodungaiyur, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, and nearby neighbourhoods by reducing travel time.
The ROB on Ennore Highway 2A junction will span 448 metres, including the railway section length of 39.40 metres, and 11 metres wide with service roads of 5-metre-wide pavement. The ROB will be constructed approximately 30 metres after the Power House Junction and will end at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited junction.
The proposed park along the bridge, spanning 19,128 square feet, will provide greenery, walking trails, and seating for the community.
The event was attended by Ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and Metro Water Board MD TG Vinay, among other senior leaders.