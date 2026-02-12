CM Stalin opens Manali Road ROB to ease traffic congestion

The ROB, built for Rs 96.04 crore by the Greater Chennai Corporation, would address the severe congestion faced by 42,000 vehicles, caused by regular halts for railway traffic.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for the ROB to be built for Rs 75 crore at the railway 2A junction at the Ennore Highway in Korukkupet and for the park to be set up near the new bridge, for Rs 1.10 crore, on Korukkupet Manali Road on Thursday.