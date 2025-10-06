CM Stalin opens mahout village in Kozhikamuthi elephant camp

CHENNAI: India's second mahout village was opened at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, on Monday.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the village has 47 staff quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore to provide accommodation for mahouts and elephant caretakers. “This milestone follows the inauguration of India's first mahout village at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in May. With this, Tamil Nadu has set a new benchmark in recognising the selfless service of mahouts and kavadis, who devote their lives to the care and companionship of elephants," a government release said.

The Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, one of the oldest in India, is home to mahouts from the tribal community who possess generations of traditional knowledge in elephant management. The camp currently houses 24 elephants.

A solar-powered micro-grid with battery energy storage system (BESS) has been established in the village at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore with funding from the State Planning Commission's Innovation Fund. Even in cloudy or rainy conditions, the system provides two days of power, making the village a living model of energy independence, sustainable living, and harmony with nature. This represents one of the best practices in tiger reserve management in the country, the release claimed.

Recognising the invaluable role of tribal knowledge, the State government has amended service rules to provide direct recruitment opportunities for kavadis from indigenous communities, ensuring their traditional expertise is preserved and integrated into elephant management practices. This step not only strengthens conservation efforts but also safeguards cultural heritage and intergenerational knowledge transfer, the release added.