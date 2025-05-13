CM Stalin on Nilgiris visit, set to inaugurate Ooty flower show on May 15

CHENNAI: Tourists were barred from visiting the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday evening because of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s expected visit.

As Chief Minister MK Stalin is visiting Mudumalai on Tuesday, around 4 pm, tourists will be allowed only in the morning, and they will be barred from visiting the elephant camp in the evening. The forest department has taken up arrangements in full swing to welcome the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Stalin, who flew down to Coimbatore, was given a rousing welcome at the airport. He then reached Ooty by road. He is scheduled to inaugurate the flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty on May 15. He is also likely to participate in public welfare programmes.

Over 1,000 cops have been deployed owing to the CM’s visit.