CM Stalin nationalises works of five Tamil authors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, nationalised the works of five Tamil scholars and presented them with royalties. He also distributed prizes to winners of various literary competitions held as a part of the ‘Tamil Week’, which was observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of the late Tamil poet ‘Pavendhar’ Bharathidasan.

Presiding over the valediction of Tamil Week celebration organised at Kalaivanar Arangam here, Stalin distributed cheques for Rs 10 lakh each as royalty for nationalising the works of late 'Kavikko' S Abdul Rahman, writer late Merwin, and late A Palani, and poets KM Kothandam and poet Ilama Tamilnavan on behalf of the Tamil Development department.

The last four years of the DMK regime saw the nationalisation of all the works of former chief minister M Karunanidhi — to popularise his works among the Tamils across the world — and the nationalisation of 1,442 works of writer Nannan, 'Silamboli' Sellappan, 'Viduthalai' Rajendran, professor R Kumaravelan and Mammadu among the 32 Tamil scholars. Royalty worth Rs 3.79 crore was also distributed.

The CM also distributed prizes to students of Music College and Fine Arts College who took part in the music, dance and painting competitions organised as a part of the Tamil week celebration, valediction of which included 'Pavendar Eluchi Padalgal' (Revolutionary songs of Pavendar) by Pallavi musical troupe, dance by female students of Tamil Nadu government Music College and a debate show chaired by Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation chairman 'Dindigul' I Leoni. Ministers MP Saminathan, RS Rajakannappan, Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu were also present.