CM Stalin mute on inter-state disputes, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami hit out at the DMK government for failing to take decisive political action on inter-state water disputes, daring the MK Stalin-led administration to pass resolutions against the Karnataka and Kerala governments for acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to counter the DMK’s attacks, Palaniswami took to social media, questioning why the DMK regime had neither passed a resolution nor raised the issue of the Cauvery water dispute. “The Karnataka Chief Minister stated that the Mekedatu dam project would benefit Tamil Nadu during his visit here, yet the TN CM remained a mute spectator,” he said. “Have you ever raised the Mullaiperiyar issue with your Kerala counterpart, despite having shared the dais with him on multiple occasions?” Palaniswami asked.

“I challenge Stalin to move a resolution against the Karnataka Congress government,” he said.