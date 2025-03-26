CM Stalin mourns SSI’s death, hands Rs 30 L solatium

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic demise of Special Sub-Inspector Tamilselvan (57), who succumbed to his injuries following a road accident earlier this month in Villupuram.

In a statement, Stalin said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Tamilselvan, who was serving in the Villupuram District Social Justice and Human Rights Division. While on duty, he met with a tragic accident on March 13, when a four-wheeler collided with his two-wheeler in front of the district SP office. After battling for his life for days, he succumbed to his injuries on the evening of March 24 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

His death is an irreparable loss to both the State Police department and his family," Stalin said and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to Tamilselvan's family from the government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also expressed profound grief over the tragic electrocution of a young man in Pudukkottai district and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for his family.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of 21-year-old Veerapandi, son of Ramanathan, a resident of Vadakadu village in Pilapunjai, Alangudi taluk. He tragically lost his life on March 23, 2025, after accidentally coming into contact with an overhead electric wire while picking jackfruit in a private orchard in Mangadu village," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Stalin assured that the state government stands with them during this difficult time.

"As a measure of support, I have directed that Rs 3 lakh be provided to his family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," he announced.