Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin mourns death of 2 children in Koovagam lake tragedy, announces relief

    CM assured government support and announced a financial aid

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 May 2025 9:53 PM IST
    CM Stalin mourns death of 2 children in Koovagam lake tragedy, announces relief
    X

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of two children who drowned in Koovagam lake in Ulundurpet taluk, Kallakurichi district.

    In a statement, the Chief Minister said he was "deeply shocked and pained" to learn that a boy and a girl had lost their lives in the incident, which occurred around 2 pm on May 3 in Koovagam village.

    Extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, Stalin assured government support and announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the parents of the deceased, to be disbursed from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

    MK StalindrownKallakurichi
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X