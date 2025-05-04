CM Stalin mourns death of 2 children in Koovagam lake tragedy, announces relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of two children who drowned in Koovagam lake in Ulundurpet taluk, Kallakurichi district.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said he was "deeply shocked and pained" to learn that a boy and a girl had lost their lives in the incident, which occurred around 2 pm on May 3 in Koovagam village.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, Stalin assured government support and announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the parents of the deceased, to be disbursed from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.