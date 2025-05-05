CM Stalin more worried about Pakistan patients than condemning Pahalgam attack: Nainar

CHENNAI: Speaking at the protest organised to condemn Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said that the Stalin government had failed to utter a word against the dastardly killings and instead is more worrying about how to send back those who came from Pakistan for medical treatment, putting the nation’s security under threat.

He advised Chief Minister MK Stalin to use the one more year left in his regime to do more productive work and protect law and order, especially in the backdrop of terror threats. Nainar accused the state government of being uncooperative with the Centre and failing to take national security seriously.

"What is the Tamil Nadu Police doing? Why is the state government ignoring directives from the Union Home Minister,” he said, drawing a sharp comparison to past incidents involving the repatriation of foreign nationals.

The BJP state chief further lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's swift response to the Pahalgam massacre, stating, "Shortly after the terror attack, our Home Minister visited the site and took charge. This is leadership. Prime Minister Modi's global standing has resulted in over 30 countries expressing their support for India following the incident. Yet, the Tamil Nadu government remains silent and complicit."

Senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, also addressed the gathering with a strong rhetoric. "This country will eradicate terrorism. But voices supporting secession and extremism are being heard from Tamil Nadu. Some individuals who arrived illegally by boat are now threatening war. Such people lack any sense of patriotism—they are loyal only to vote banks. They must be identified and expelled," she declared.

The former Governor warned of consequences if the State failed to act. "If the Pakistanis are not expelled from Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister will face the consequences. The DMK-led government is deliberately ignoring national interests. Terrorism is not a political game for us—it is a grave threat to humanity," she said, while also condemning the Congress party for their alleged "casual attitude" towards terrorism.

The demonstration was held at Egmore to condemn the recent terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir and to denounce the Tamil Nadu government's alleged indifference to issues of national security and illegal immigration.

The protest began with a solemn candlelight tribute to the victims of the Baisaran meadows attack, followed by loud slogans against Pakistan and the alleged "anti-national forces" operating within the state.

BJP leaders Arvind Menon, Karu Nagarajan, Narayanan Thirupathy, Namitha, Sarathkumar and others also took part in the protest.