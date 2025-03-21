CM Stalin, minister Thennarasu’s concerned words about AIADMK is akin to ‘wolf worrying about safety of sheep’, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami responded sharply to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu's sarcastic remarks in the House, hinting that the BJP is strategising to devour the AIADMK and cautioned its functionaries to be aware of it. Palaniswami likened their comments to a wolf worrying about the safety of the sheep and also criticised the financial management of the Stalin-led government.

“It’s like the wolf worrying about the safety of the sheep. When there was a difference of opinion among us ( in June 2022), our party functionaries anticipated untoward incidents and petitioned the police for protection. But what happened? What did the government do when our party office was attacked and ransacked by hooligans? The DMK government locked our party office,” Palaniswami said, pointing out that the remarks made by the CM and Minister Thennarasu were akin to an adage ‘Adu ninaithu endru Onai aluthatham’.

"The DMK has never done any good for the AIADMK nor shown any concern for its welfare. If they genuinely cared about us, would they have allowed the hooligans to ransack our party office? We will not fall for the DMK’s gimmicks and clever wordplay (sophistry),” he said and exuded confidence that the AIADMK, with the support of the people, would dethrone the DMK regime in the 2026 elections.

Palaniswami also charged that the DMK government was attempting to deceive with numbers but had failed to launch any new welfare schemes for the people. He accused the government of attempting to cover up its financial mismanagement, with the state’s growing debt surpassing Rs 9 lakh crore.

Referring to Thennarasu’s remark that the AIADMK regime had left around 20% of the Pasumai Veedu Thittam incomplete, Palaniswami explained that the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions had delayed the project. Prior to that, under the leadership of the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK government had constructed over 3.5 lakh houses between 2011 and 2016. Later, the new CM had announced plans for one lakh houses, but 20% of these remained incomplete due to the pandemic.

He further claimed that under the current DMK regime, 10,000 MSMEs had been closed due to increases in power tariffs and other taxes. Several industries had also migrated to neighbouring states because of the unfavourable business environment. Palaniswami questioned why the government was not revealing details about foreign investments and the number of employment opportunities generated. “We have asked the government to publish a White Paper on industrial growth and investments, but there has been no response to date,” he noted.

Later in the day, AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami participated in an Iftar organised by the party, where he remarked, “My political journey is like a river. Those who believed in me have never regretted their decision, but those who didn’t, lost their way.”