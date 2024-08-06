CM Stalin meets State Planning Commission members

CHENNAI: Asserting that the growth of the state must not be mere economic growth but also social growth, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised the State Planning Commission to recommend ways to augment financial resources of the state and expedite the delivery of government schemes to the people.

Speaking at the meeting of the state planning commission at the State Secretariat, Chief Minister Stalin said that industrial growth, social transformation and educational progress must happen simultaneously.

"Growth does not mean mere economic growth. It must be social growth. Economy, education, society, thoughts and action must grow simultaneously. That is the growth envisioned by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar. That is the Dravidian model growth, " Stalin added.

Asking the commission to come up with a report on the lines of the recent Niti Ayog report, the CM said that the government could come up with more schemes if it had the financial resources.

"Make suggestions to augment the financial resources. Plan to ensure the immediate delivery of the schemes announced by the government. People must receive all benefits without delay. Recommend administrative changes in tune with that," the CM asked the commission, before entrusting on the commission the task of organizing a grand conference propagating the agenda and achievements of the Dravidian model government.

He specifically asked his deputy in the commission professor E Jayaranjan to get scholars and journalists to attend the conference and publish their research articles then.

The chief minister also received an update from the members on the various recommendations made by it in the previous meeting.

State Human Resources minister Thangam Thennarasu, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and Chief Minister's secretary N Murganandam and additional chief secretary of planning and development department Ramesh Chand Meena also took part in the meeting.