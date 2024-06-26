CM Stalin making misleading statements on caste-based census, allege Ramadoss, Anbumani

CHENNAI: Even as the state government passes a resolution urging the central government to conduct caste based census, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and founder S Ramadoss alleged that chief minister MK Stalin is making misleading statements on the issue.

"Chief minister says that the courts have cancelled caste surveys conducted in Bihar. But the fact is that the court did not cancel the survey but cancelled the reservation. Also, he says that the state government does not have power to conduct caste based census. As per the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the state governments, even the local bodies, have power to collect any data including caste and social status, " Anbumani told reporters here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need for Vanniyar reservation, Anbumani said that northern districts, where the majority of population is Vanniyars, are behind in board exam results, per capita income apart from having the highest number of huts and higher Tasmac sales.

"Vanniyars and scheduled castes comprise 40 per cent of the state's population. Reservation to scheduled castes should also be increased from 18 per cent to 22.5 per cent. Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) government gave importance to social justice. But, Stalin's government is not," he pointed out.

Moreover, when Karunanidhi gave 20 per cent reservation to MBCs and internal reservation to Arunthathiyar and muslims, no caste based census was conducted.

"But Stalin claims that Vanniyar reservation can be given only after the census. Central government censuses only cover the head counts but not the social status (backwardness) of communities. State government should conduct a caste survey and provide reservation accordingly to all the communities," he urged.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that caste based surveys were completed in Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh based on the Statistical Act. Surveys are under way in Telangana and Jharkhand.

"Does the chief minister not wish to implement social justice or people surrounding him misguiding him?" he asked.

Order CBI investigation on hooch tragedy:

Terming the Kallakurichi hooch deaths as murders committed by the state government, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed disbelief on CB-CID investigation.

"There is a nexus of politicians and police in hooch sales. Moreover, the methanol came from Pondicherry. Since, the issue is pertaining to interstate, CBI should investigate the incident," he urged.