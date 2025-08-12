CM Stalin likely to visit Europe in August end

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to undertake a week-long business trip to Europe to woo investments to the state.

According to highly placed government sources, Stalin could leave for the United Kingdom on the night of August 31, and the trip could last till September 10.

During his stay in London, he is expected to meet investors and attend a conclave of diaspora Tamils, besides visiting King's College, where he is expected to take part in an interaction.

Government sources with knowledge of the tour itinerary said that the Chief Minister would also visit Germany, where he would interact with potential investors.

Accompanied by a team of senior bureaucrats, including his secretaries, besides State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, the Chief Minister would be spending a little less than a fortnight in Europe, which would be his fifth business trip in the incumbent regime.

Stalin in the past had gone on similar business trips to the United States, UAE, Spain, Japan and Singapore. Noteworthy among his business trips was the 17-day visit to the US during which the Chief Minister attended an investors' conclave in San Francisco.

It was during the US trip that Stalin secured Rs 7,516 crore worth of investments and visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft.

The reported Europe trip would be his fifth and probably last in the incumbent tenure, considering the approaching Assembly elections.