CM Stalin likely to skip campaign in Vikravandi; Udhayanidhi to lead show with 2-day campaign from July 7

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who led the INDIA bloc to a total sweep in the recent Parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu, would most likely skip the Vikravandi bypoll campaign. If sources in the party are to be believed, Chief Minister Stalin would not campaign in Vikravandi which goes for polls on July 10.



CM Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK, has already deputed nearly a third of his Cabinet, including senior Ministers KN Nehru, K Ponmudi and EV Velu to Vikravandi to manage the campaign of the party candidate Anniyur Siva in the constituency where bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Pugalendhi during the peak of the Parliamentary poll campaign.

Highly placed DMK sources confided that the high command deemed it unnecessary for the CM to campaign for a minor bypoll in which even the principal opposition party AIADMK has opted out of the race. With the PMK, a constituent of the BJP led NDA (National Democratic Alliance), remaining the main contender in the bypoll race, the DMK expects it to be a reality easy race.

DMK sources with knowledge of the development disclosed that state Sports Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin would hit the campaign trail in Vikravandi in a few days. Udhayanidhi is expected to lead the show with a two-day campaign beginning July 7.

K Selvaperunthagai, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), has already begun his campaign in support of ally DMK candidate Anniyur Siva in Vikravandi.