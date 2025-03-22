CM Stalin-led JAC meet features multilingual signboards and translation assistance

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation has included signboards in regional languages, emphasising the importance of mother tongues in official proceedings.

The meeting which is being held today at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai witnessed the inclusion of nameplates in the respective mother tongues of the attending political leaders, alongside English, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The committee also provided a translation tool for facilitating communication in five languages — English, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Punjabi, ensuring better accessibility for attendees.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is presiding over the session, which saw the participation of 14 leaders from at least five states who are deliberating on the 'threat' posed by the Lok Sabha seats delimitation exercise to states with high economic growth and literacy.

Notable attendees include Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.