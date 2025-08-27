CM Stalin leaves for Bihar to join Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin left Chennai on Wednesday morning in a flight for Darbhanga, Bihar, to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing voter rights yatra.

Rahul Gandhi, condemning the changes made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Bihar voter list, has been holding a voter rights march and public meetings across the state.

CM Stalin is scheduled to join the march on National Highway NH-57 and take part in a public meeting.

The Chief Minister’s flight is scheduled to land at Darbhanga airport at 10 am, after which he will travel by car to the yatra venue.

He is expected to return back to Chennai by 4.30 pm the same day.