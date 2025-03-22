CM Stalin lays stone for Tiruchy Kalaignar library

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to strengthen school education, with an aim to offer multiple learning options to students, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone through video conference at the Secretariat to set up a Kalaignar Library and Knowledge Centre in Tiruchy at a cost of Rs 290 crore.

The virtual launch of the works for the library is a follow-up of the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 27, 2024, under 110 statement in the Assembly.

A seven-storey library building would be constructed in an area of 1.97 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 235 crore. In addition, Rs 50 crore would be spent to purchase e-books besides allocating Rs 5 crore for procuring technical equipment for the library.

The state-of-the-art library will be equipped with reception and information centre, Science centre, separate Kalaignar creativities hub, research centre, children's theatre, centre for Tamil books, an auditorium equipped with 1,000 seats among others.