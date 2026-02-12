CM Stalin lays stone for 71 new projects worth Rs 37 crore

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 71 new projects at the Conversion Conclave event. The new industries have committed an investment of Rs 36,968 crore and offer jobs to 60,823 people.
The projects were spread over several districts, including Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Coimbatore, Namakkal, and Erode, among others.
The 52 completed projects commissioned by the Chief Minister involved an investment of Rs 31,934 crore and would offer 82,664 jobs, while the two MoUs signed in his presence have attracted Rs 5,000 crore investment and offer jobs to 5,000 people.
In a statement, the government said Stalin laid the foundation stone for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), HDI PCB and Flexible PCB manufacturing facilities to be set up by Kaynes Technologies in the Thoothukudi district, for which the MoU was signed at the Investors Meet held in Thoothukudi. This facility would make Thoothukudi a major hub for electronic manufacturing, the release said.
He also laid the stone for the new facility of Germany's Knorr Bremse, for which an MoU was signed during his German visit, marking a major investment in the Railway sector. Knorr Bremse will set up its new facility at Mambakkam SIPCOT Industrial Park for manufacturing rail doors and brake systems, besides committing investments in AI and technological manufacturing.
The foundation stone was laid for Dabur's first manufacturing facility in South India at Tindivanamfor making various consumer products, electronic major VVDN's facility at Pollachi, which would offer the majority of jobs to women. Tata Group's Tata Salt facility at Ramanathapuram, for which the MoU was signed at the 2024 Global Investors Meet, besides world-famous Johnson Electric's facility to manufacture motors, electronic components for motor vehicles and high-grade magnetic items at Panapakkam SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Ranipet district.
Stalin launched the expansion of AstraZeneca's Global Skill Centre, for which the MoU was signed during his recent visit to the UK to scout for investments in the State.
On the MoU, it said Bharat Biotech has inked a pact committing Rs 5,000 crore investment for its new biotech and medicine manufacturing facility at Kancheepuram, which would offer jobs to 5,000 people.
The MoU was signed between the state government and HD Hyundai Motor India Foundation to offer skill training to 7,000 students across the state.