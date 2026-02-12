CM Stalin lays stone for 71 new projects worth Rs 37 crore

He also laid the stone for the new facility of Germany's Knorr Bremse, for which an MoU was signed during his German visit, marking a major investment in the Railway sector. Knorr Bremse will set up its new facility at Mambakkam SIPCOT Industrial Park for manufacturing rail doors and brake systems, besides committing investments in AI and technological manufacturing.

The foundation stone was laid for Dabur's first manufacturing facility in South India at Tindivanamfor making various consumer products, electronic major VVDN's facility at Pollachi, which would offer the majority of jobs to women. Tata Group's Tata Salt facility at Ramanathapuram, for which the MoU was signed at the 2024 Global Investors Meet, besides world-famous Johnson Electric's facility to manufacture motors, electronic components for motor vehicles and high-grade magnetic items at Panapakkam SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Ranipet district.