CM Stalin lays stone for 24 projects at TN temples at Rs 141 cr, inaugurates 15 works worth Rs 50 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for 24 projects worth Rs 141 crore in 16 temples and inaugurated 15 works which were completed at Rs 50.79 crore, through video conferencing from the Secretariat on Monday.

Among the projects for which the foundation stone was laid are a marriage hall at Rs 25 crore in Arulmigu Srinivasa Perumal temple in Egmore in Chennai, new buildings at Rs 22 crore on the premises of the Arulmigu Palaniandavar Women Arts College in Palani in Dindigul district and basic amenities for devotees in Arulmigu Balasubramanya Swamy temple in Tiruvallur district. The facilities would come up at Rs 16.50 crore, according to the press release issued by the government.

On the occasion, the CM inaugurated the newly constructed queue complex at Rs 20.50 crore on the premises of Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. It was one among the 15 works completed by the HR&CE department.