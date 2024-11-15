CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Rs 120 cr projects in Ariyalur, rebuffs EPS claims

TIRUCHY: In a major fillip to the industrial growth in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,000 crore manufacturing unit of a Taiwanese footwear firm at the Sipcot industrial park in Ariyalur and also launched the second phase of the 'Uttachathai Uruthi Sei' for Rs 22 crore at Vaaranavasi Children's Centre.

Stalin, who laid foundation stones for 53 new projects worth Rs 120 crore for Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, said investment to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore has been received in the past three years of DMK government through which 31 lakh direct and indirect jobs have been generated.

"This Dravidian model governance is making LoP Edappadi Palaniswami restless that he's made meeting media a daily affair to make false accusations against the government," Stalin said.

Referring to Palaniswami's statement of receiving Rs 3 lakh crore investment during the AIADMK rule, Stalin asked him to give the details and the employment opportunities these investments generated.

“Due to your Corruption-Commission-Collection policy, several investors left Tamil Nadu. The present Dravidian government is making amends and has attracted Rs 10 lakh crore investment. This will generate 31 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect. Several MoUs have been signed and steps are under way for the commencement of their operation," the CM said.

"The Dravidian-model governance is people-oriented. We do not simply announce and leave the projects with officials. If any disputes arise, we make field visits and address them as the schemes are meant to benefit the people. We complete the projects on time and inaugurate them for public use. This good governance is the reason why people trust us," Stalin added.

While the footwear major Long Yin Investment (Dean Shoes) project in the industrially backward district will generate employment for 15,000 people, the second phase of the Uttachathai Uruthi Sei (nutrition interventional programme) will benefit 76,700 babies up to six months and their mothers who have been identified as malnourished.