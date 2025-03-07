CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Eaton Electric's facility at Sholinganallur, to generate 500 jobs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for Eaton Electric India Private Limited's manufacturing and research and development centre here at an investment of Rs 200 crore, with a potential to generate jobs for 500 people.

An MoU was signed between the firm and the government during CM Stalin's official visit to the US in September 2024 for setting up the facility, an official release said, adding the new facility at Sholinganallur will be spread over 1 lakh sq ft.

The CM laid the foundation stone through video conferencing from the secretariat in the presence of top officials of the government and the company.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in a post on 'X' said: "Yet another MoU signed by Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru @MKStalin avargal during his US trip turns into reality! For this government, grounding MoUs is priority, not just signing them - and we ground at massive speed! Today, #Eaton, a global leader in intelligent power management, broke ground for its new Crouse-Hinds and B-Line facility in Sholinganallur, Chennai in the presence of our Honourable Chief Minister. The facility will house advanced manufacturing, R&D and an experience center.

This investment has been converted just six months after the MoU was signed during the Honourable Chief Minister's USA visit, and is proof of the speed and efficiency with which this government works. This facility reinforces Tamil Nadu's position as India's top destination for advanced manufacturing and innovation. With investments like these, Tamil Nadu continues to attract the best global players, creating #JobsForTN and solidifying our place as a global R&D and manufacturing hub."