CM Stalin lays foundation for 24 new projects in state via video conferencing

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Feb 2025 11:22 AM IST
    Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid foundation for 24 new projects

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid foundation for 24 new projects, which would be taken up at Rs 121 cr in 16 temples, through video conferencing from Secretariat. He also inaugurated 15 works that were completed at Rs 50.79 cr. Minister for HR&CE P K Sekarbabu also present on the occasion.

