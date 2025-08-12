CM Stalin launches Thayumanavar scheme to deliver ration to 21.7 lakh cardholders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar’ scheme, aimed at delivering ration items directly to the homes of senior citizen and differently-abled.

According to Thanthi TV, the launch took place in Chennai, where the Chief Minister personally handed over ration items to a differently-abled beneficiaries in Korukkupet.

Under the scheme, ration items will be delivered on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month.

The state government says the scheme will benefit more than 21.7 lakh people. This includes about 20.42 lakh senior citizens bove 70 years of age and over 1.27 lakh differently abled beneficiaries.

The aim is to ensure these groups receive their ration items without having to visit public distribution outlets in person.