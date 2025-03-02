CM Stalin launches class 1 admission on his birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated government school admissions for the new academic year 2025-26 in Lady Willingdon Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane on the occasion of his birthday celebrations on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were also present during the event. Simultaneously, admissions in government schools have been kickstarted across the State on Saturday.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Education is a real asset, which cannot be taken away and we congratulate all students joining the new academic year.”

The admissions for children in government and government-aided schools have commenced early this year, with the goal of ensuring enrolment of all those who are aged above 5 years in nearby institutions.

The registration of the newly enrolled students is being done using the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) portal, as per the directions of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The directorate has also directed teachers to begin admission for primary classes in all government schools in the State and engage in active campaigning regarding admissions.

As most Anganwadi centers, providing pre-school education for children between 3 to 5 years of age, are located in rural regions, the teachers will consult parents of those children above 5 years to enrol them in nearby primary schools.

“This is done so that no child is left behind while transitioning from pre-school to primary education,” a department official noted.

Teachers, school heads, members of school management committee (SMC), volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at your doorstep) scheme have been roped in for the admission campaigning.

Teachers have been instructed to inform parents/students on various welfare initiatives, such as CM Breakfast and noon meal schemes, available in State-run schools.