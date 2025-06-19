CM Stalin lauds Vishnupuram Saravanan on Sahitya Akademi recognition

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday congratulated writer Vishnupuram Saravanan for being selected for the 2025 Bal Sahitya Puraskar by the Sahitya Akademi for his children’s novel Otrai Siragu Oviya, which emphasises environmental protection.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister praised the novel for highlighting ecological issues in a manner accessible to children. “It is a matter of pride and joy that Vishnupuram Saravanan, who has contributed actively to @tnschoolsedu initiatives like Oonjal, Thenchittu and Kanavu Asiriyar, has been chosen for this award,” he wrote.

Stalin also extended greetings to writer Lakshmiharan, selected for the Yuva Puraskar for his short story collection Koothondru Koodhirtru & Other Stories.

“Through novels like Otrai Siragu Oviya, Saravanan has brought ecological concerns and environmental politics to children in an engaging and accessible manner,” CPM state secretary P Shanmugam wrote on X, congratulating him.

Otrai Siragu Oviya has been lauded for its imaginative narrative that captures young readers’ interest while underlining the importance of ecological balance. "The novel uses magical realism to explore environmental issues in a way that resonates with children," CPM leader said.

Saravanan, who hails from Vishnupuram village in Tiruvarur district, began his career in journalism before dedicating himself to children’s literature. His award-winning novel blends magical elements with strong environmental themes, presenting complex issues such as ecological degradation and environmental politics in a simple, engaging style for young readers.

His earlier work Kayiru (The Rope), centred around the wristbands worn by schoolchildren in Tamil Nadu's southern districts, explored themes of identity and social conflict and was widely read across the State.

With over ten books to his credit — including Vaathu Raja and Neelappoo — Saravanan has significantly shaped contemporary Tamil children’s literature.