CM Stalin lauds Vairamuthu’s monumental contributions

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday showered accolades on the literary legend Vairamuthu, acknowledging his monumental contributions to Tamil culture and literature.

Speaking at the “Vairamuthiyam” event here, organised to honour the prolific cinema lyric writer and poet, Stalin lauded Vairamuthu’s work, emphasising his unrivalled influence on generations of Tamil-speaking people.

CM Stalin warmly reflected on his personal connection with poet Vairamuthu, both as a devoted admirer of his songs and as a fellow advocate for Tamil.

“I congratulate the poet for his immense contributions to Tamil. His work has glorified our language and enriched our culture. I have admired his songs for years, and I take great pride in calling him a literary teacher, a mentor, and, indeed, a father figure,” he said.

“May you live for 100 years, and may your songs number in the thousands. May the books you have written multiply, and may your legacy endure for generations to come,” Stalin added.

The CM further praised Vairamuthu for his artistic and intellectual brilliance, stating, “Vairamuthu has masterfully intertwined the ancient literary tradition of Sangam literature with contemporary market-driven narratives. He has bridged the gap between art and politics, and he has seamlessly integrated cinema with literature.”