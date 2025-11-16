CM Stalin lauds ‘fearless press’ for safeguarding democracy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday underscored the indispensable role of the press in safeguarding democratic values, asserting that while institutions may be “bent or captured” by those in power, the media must remain the force that keeps democracy alive.

Marking National Press Day, Stalin lauded journalists who “refuse to bow to the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government” and continue to expose “its failures, acts of corruption and deceit” with unwavering courage.

In a social media post, he said the relentless work of the press ensures transparency and accountability in governance, adding that a free, independent and fearless media is essential to protect the spirit of democracy.