CM Stalin lauds Duraimurugan on WRD securing Union govt’s water management award

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday applauded Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and senior departmental officials for securing awards from the Union Government in recognition of excellence in water management for the year 2024.

Minister Duraimurugan, along with senior officials from the department, met the Chief Minister in his chamber and presented the awards to him. The department received the 'Excellence in Integrated Water Resource Management 2024' award from the Union government's Central Board of Irrigation and Power for implementing the World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP).

The TNIAM project, launched in 2017, aimed to enhance the productivity and climate resilience of irrigated agriculture across 47 river sub-basins in the State. It was implemented successfully through the rehabilitation of 2,626 tanks, 355 check dams, and 5,026 km of supply channels. In addition, 94 artificial recharge wells were constructed, and 1,17,290 hectares of farmland were developed under the project. The initiative was executed with the support of seven government departments and three state universities.