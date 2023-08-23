Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin lauds Chandrayan-III lunar landing

The successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu, said the CM

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Aug 2023 3:34 PM GMT
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday lauded ISRO and its team of scientists on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-III.

Taking to social media to express his jubilation, the CM said, "Congratulations to ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3. A monumental achievement that places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar space. Kudos to the entire team for their tireless efforts and innovation. A giant leap for India's space exploration."

"The successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three Chandrayan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all. I encourage the young talents of Tamil Nadu to follow in their footsteps and contribute to our India's journey of progress," the CM added.


Chief MinisterM K StalinISROscientistslunar landingChandrayan-IIIlunar space
DTNEXT Bureau

