CM Stalin lauds Chandrayan-III lunar landing

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday lauded ISRO and its team of scientists on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-III.

The successful lunar landing of #Chandrayaan3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three #Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise… https://t.co/ESTsTnZij5 pic.twitter.com/nUyUBoNLUv — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 23, 2023

Taking to social media to express his jubilation, the CM said, "Congratulations to ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3. A monumental achievement that places India as the fourth country to conquer the lunar space. Kudos to the entire team for their tireless efforts and innovation. A giant leap for India's space exploration."

"The successful lunar landing of Chandrayan-3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three Chandrayan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all. I encourage the young talents of Tamil Nadu to follow in their footsteps and contribute to our India's journey of progress," the CM added.







