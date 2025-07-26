CM Stalin lauds cadre as 150 constituencies reach ‘Oraniyil’ target, orders remaining segments to revitalise efforts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday summoned his party zonal heads (in charge) and reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign launched to boost party cadre base, launched with a motto to safeguard the land, language and dignity of the Tamils.

Congratulating the party workers for the success of the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, a message circulated by the party high command in this regard quoted Chief Minister Stalin as celebrating the achievement of the 30% membership enrolment target in 150 of the 234 constituencies in the State. He also advised the zonal in charge to intervene and prep up the campaign in constituencies that were lagging behind. Pointing out deficiencies in the membership drive in some areas, the CM instructed them to redo the membership in such areas from the beginning. The zonal heads were also stated to have apprised the CM about the response the party workers received during the door-to-door campaign. Stalin also briefly inquired with the zonal heads, most of whom are ministers, about the progress of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme of his government.

Posting a video of the discussion at the hospital on his 'X' page, Stalin said, "While the party brethren are working tirelessly in the field, I have no heart to rest in the hospital, even though the doctors insist." Besides the senior ministers who are the zonal heads of the party, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK treasurer TR Baalu, deputy general secretary A Raja, former deputy general secretary K Ponmudy, organising secretary RS Bharathi and district secretary V Senthilbalaji also took part in the discussion.