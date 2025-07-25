CM Stalin lauds 3 outgoing MPs; calls Vaiko Parliament’s ‘Dravidian Tiger’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday penned a generous appreciation for the three outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs of the DMK and wished Wilson and Kamal Haasan among the newcomers who took the oath of office as MPs of the upper house of Parliament.

Recalling the famous “I belong to the Dravidian stock” statement made by party founder CN Annadurai in Parliament decades ago, Stalin said that his MPs vociferously raise the rightful voice of Tamil Nadu in the same Upper House. Calling outgoing MP and his ally MDMK general secretary Vaiko as the “Tiger of the Parliament” and “Pillar of the Dravidian Movement” who growled in the Parliament for the rights of Tamil Nadu. Stalin also congratulated his trade union wing (LPF) general secretary Shanmugham for his performance in Parliament as the righteous ‘red’ voice of the labourers in the Parliament.

The Chief Minister posted the most curious of the messages in his appreciation for departing young MP MM Abdullah when he called him the “young crop in the House of seniors” and said, “His duties on behalf of the party await him in the people’s forum.”

The terse one-liner fuelled speculation in the party circles, which were quick to interpret it as an indication of the opportunities in the offing for Abdullah during next year’s Assembly polls. It was widely discussed at the time of the announcement of the DMK RS candidates that an influential Abdullah had opted out to flex his muscle in the State politics by experimenting with his chances during the 2026 polls.

Stalin also appreciated senior advocate P Wilson’s tireless work.