CM Stalin kicks off Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign

CHENNAI: Kicking off his campaign for the 2026 Assembly polls and seeking to widen his party's footprint in the state, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday went door to door in the city as part of their Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign, which was launched to enrol minimum 30% voters per booth and reach out to the two crore households in the state in the next 45 days.

Stalin set the door-to-door campaign in motion by visiting houses in his Alwarpet neighbourhood. Accompanied by state health minister Ma Subramanian, Stalin asked the womenfolk about the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium and free bus travel (Vidiyal Payanam) and whether they have any grievances.

The chief minister also handed out the five-point questionnaire of the OT campaign, a combination of membership drive, public outreach and political messaging to mobilise people against the injustices meted out to the state by the BJP-led union government.

Shortly after the CM launched the outreach campaign from the state capital, other ministers and district secretaries also followed. Deputy chief minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin visited voters in his Chepauk – Triplicane constituency.

The questionnaires also comprised a membership column in which those interested or impressed with the DMK were asked to enrol in the party.

Spl door-to-door units, app to drive DMK membership

DMK functionaries left a sticker bearing a Whatsapp number and the image of the DMK president outside every house they covered for the survey and membership drive.

A special door-to-door unit has been formed in every booth, with a booth level agent, booth digital agent, a youth and women representative and eight to 10 local BLC members, which will visit each household and spend 15 minutes, engaging with the family and explaining the OT initiative before CM Stalin goes door-to-door in city for Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign.

Interested people will be enrolled as DMK members through a custom designed app or using a physical form.

The five 'Yes' or 'No' questions covered in the questionnaire are:

Do you think the land, language and dignity of Tamil Nadu must be protected under any circumstance?

Should you continue to receive the welfare assistance like KMUT honorarium for women and other assistance provided to farmers and weavers.

Should Tamil Nadu and its youths' future must be protected from atrocious NEET, unfair delimitation and unfair devolution of funds by the Union government?

Should M K Stalin, who defends the rights of Tamil Nadu without yielding to the authority of Delhi, continue as the state CM?

Do you believe only an experienced like M K Stalin can only help realise all this and provide stable governance?

If yes, do you like to join the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign like the crores of other families in the state?