CM Stalin jabs EPS over meet with Shah, urges to discuss on Waqf Act

CHENNAI: Days after the meeting between AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to Palaniswami to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 the next time he meets Shah.

The CM made this sarcastic remark to take a dig at Palaniswami, who had claimed to have spoken about the two-language policy during his meeting with Shah, causing embarrassment among the opposition bench.

This even prompted Deputy Leader of the Opposition R B Udhayakumar to request the Speaker M Appavu to expunge a portion of the CM’s comment regarding Palaniswami’s mode of transport in Delhi.

In response, the CM offered to expunge the remark if the AIADMK leaders felt uncomfortable with it.

The politically charged remarks from Stalin followed his thanks to the AIADMK for supporting the resolution, which demands that the Union Government withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

“After learning about the LOP’s Delhi trip and whom he was meeting, I made a comment here (in the House). The reporters asked Palaniswami about it in Delhi, but he denied meeting anyone. He further claimed that he had visited Delhi to see the newly inaugurated party office.”

However, Palaniswami did meet with the Union Minister later in the day.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Stalin said, continuing, “The LOP later told the media that he met Shah to discuss the two-language policy. I thank him for bringing up the two-language policy with the Union Minister. When he meets him next time, he should talk about the Waqf (amendment) Act,” he quipped, amid laughter from the treasury bench, while leaving AIADMK whip S P Velumani, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Udhayakumar, and other senior leaders visibly uncomfortable.





