CM Stalin is jittery over AIADMK-BJP alliance, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is apprehensive about the AIADMK’s alliance for the 2026 elections and is concerned that the AIADMK-led coalition could unseat the DMK government. He also blamed the Congress-DMK-led UPA regime for having sown the seeds for the introduction of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

“Why is the Chief Minister scared about the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP? What is bothering him? The manner in which the CM reacted to the alliance clearly indicates that the DMK regime is on its way out. He knows that the AIADMK would form the government after the 2026 assembly polls,” Palaniswami told reporters outside the Assembly, following a heated debate on the NEET issue with the CM and his cabinet colleagues during the debate on demand for grants for the health department.

The CM reiterated that the DMK-led alliance remains strong, said Palaniswami, wondering, “If that is the case, why is he so jittery about the revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance?”

“As far as the AIADMK is concerned, we want all like-minded parties to come together to prevent a split in the anti-DMK vote and to oust the DMK regime in the forthcoming elections,” he said, flanked by senior party leaders K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, R B Udhayakumar and several MLAs.

He also took a swipe at the DMK’s allies—the VCK and Left parties—for criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP. “It is our party, and we know whom to ally with. Why are VCK and Left party leaders questioning our choice of alliance and issuing statements?” he asked.

Returning to the NEET issue, Palaniswami reiterated that it was the Congress-DMK-led UPA government that introduced NEET, while the AIADMK had opposed it. “However, the ruling DMK and its allies continue to claim that it was the AIADMK regime that implemented NEET,” he said.

He, however, declined to respond to repeated questions regarding the AIADMK’s current stand on NEET or whether the party would press the BJP-led central government to grant an exemption for Tamil Nadu.