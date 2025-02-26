Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay for all-party meeting on March 5

    CM Stalin has invited 45 political parties to participate in the meeting

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Feb 2025 9:55 AM IST
    CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay for all-party meeting on March 5
    (L-R) Chief Minister MK Stalin; TVK chief Vijay

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for an all-party meeting scheduled on March 5.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, CM Stalin has invited 45 political parties to participate in the meeting.

    Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss delimitation, alleging that the exercise threatened to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament.

    Online Desk

