CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay for all-party meeting on March 5
CM Stalin has invited 45 political parties to participate in the meeting
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for an all-party meeting scheduled on March 5.
According to a Thanthi TV report, CM Stalin has invited 45 political parties to participate in the meeting.
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss delimitation, alleging that the exercise threatened to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament.
