CM Stalin invites TVK chief Vijay for all-party meeting on March 5

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for an all-party meeting scheduled on March 5.

According to a Thanthi TV report, CM Stalin has invited 45 political parties to participate in the meeting.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss delimitation, alleging that the exercise threatened to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in the Parliament.