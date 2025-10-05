CM Stalin inspects SWD works in Alwarpet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected ongoing storm water drain works and underground pipeline works in Alwarpet, on Sunday.

As per a government release, Stalin inspected laying of new pipelines by Metrowater at the spot where Greater Chennai Corporation is carrying out a storm water drain work on TTK Road in Alwarpet. He also visited Venus Colony, where storm water drain works are ongoing at a total cost of Rs. 8.21 Crore for a length of 2.16 km.

The release added that the chief minister had instructed the officials to take precautionary measures for the upcoming monsoon and complete the ongoing works speedily.

"Water stagnation occurs in Venus Colony first and second streets, Sriman Srinivasan Street, Varadharajapuram Main Road, Kasturi Estate 1st Street, Seshadri Street and Murrays Gate Road during the monsoon. To prevent stagnation, storm water drain works are ongoing, Jayammal Road, Ilango Road Cross Street, Ilango Road, Poes Road, Venkatarathinam Road, Rajakrishna Road, Nallam Poes Road, Varadharajapuram Main Road, Sriman Srinivasan Road and TTK Road," the release said.

Arrangements have been made to drain the rainwater that stagnates due to ongoing works through Eldams Road, CP Ramasamy Road, Luz Church Road and CIT Colony Road.

State health minister M Subramanian, MLA Ezhilan, and officials from Chennai Corporation and Metrowater accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.