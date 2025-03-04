CM Stalin increases relief fund for seized boats of fishermen to Rs 8 lakh

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has increased the relief funds for the fishermen whose boats have been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the relief fund has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Similarly, the daily relief assistance provided to the families of fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lankan jail has been increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per day.

CM Stalin asked the Centre to treat fishermen from Tamil Nadu too as Indians and initiate steps to protect them from the frequent mid-sea attacks, arrests and seizure of their boats and belongings by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The DMK president also pointed out that as many as 3,656 fishermen from the State were arrested in the past 10 years under the BJP-led Union regime, while 611 boats were seized by Sri Lankan authorities.