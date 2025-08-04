CM Stalin inaugurates Vinfast electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Vietnamese Vinfast electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, the first of its kind in India, at a programme in Thoothukudi.

In just a span of 17 months after the foundation stone was laid, Vinfast launched manufacturing electric vehicles in its plant on nearly 400 sprawling acres in Thoothukudi’s SIPCOT, adding up to benefit the automobile industry stakeholders and a new pride being awakened at what has been achieved.

This new manufacturing hub in Thoothukudi would serve as a big boon for the economic growth of the entire southern region of Tamil Nadu, the CM said.

Meanwhile, the CM credited TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, for his hard work and determination for rolling out this state of the art manufacturing facility.

This hundred percent electric vehicle plant stands as a testimony to Rajaa’s perseverance and persistence.

Further, the CM thanked the Vinfast group of companies for having relied much on Tamil Nadu, investing heavily in the automobile industry.

At the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Chennai in January 2024, Vinfast signed an MoU to set this EV manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore to create 35,000 jobs.

In the first phase, it’s designed to roll out 50,000 EV cars annually.

Of the workforce, as many as 200 diploma holders, who were trained through the Skill Development programme under CM’s dream project ‘Naan Mudhalvan’, were employed in this manufacturing plant.

About 90 percent of the workforce would be employed from Thoothukudi and its neighboring districts. Moreover, this plant would possibly open up more avenues to set up ancillary units and generate more job opportunities for youths in this region.

Taking pride, Stalin said Tamil Nadu constitutes 40 percent of the total electric vehicles manufacturing in India.

Citing these, he said Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, was widely known as the ‘Detroit of India’. Therefore, this reputation makes Tamil Nadu, the capital of electric vehicles manufacturing facility.

With this new facility, it would certainly help boost trade and economic growth between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam.

In line with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Hosur, Thoothukudi becomes an emerging automobile manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu.

The CM also demanded the Vinfast to come up with more investment projects and the state government would extend all its cooperation.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan were present at the event.