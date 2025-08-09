CM Stalin inaugurates Tambaram district GH, dental college unit and health facilities

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the new Chengalpattu district government headquarters hospital building at Tambaram, constructed for Rs 110 crore.

The six-storey facility, equipped with modern medical infrastructure worth Rs 5.37 crore, includes an emergency department, outpatient and inpatient wards, operation theatres, maternity and child care units, dialysis and burn wards, intensive care units, and diagnostic facilities such as CT and MRI scans.

The 213-bed hospital, which handles an average of 1,282 outpatients, 136 inpatients, 187 deliveries, and 1,880 major surgeries daily, was upgraded to district headquarters hospital in January 2023 as part of the government's healthcare expansion plan.

Stalin also opened the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital's Suburban Unit within the Tambaram hospital complex, established at Rs 7.24 crore. The facility houses 14 dental chairs, advanced imaging equipment, a smart board-enabled training centre, and treatment rooms for specialised dental care, including oral surgery, implants, orthodontics, and paediatric dentistry.

Further, Stalin inaugurated an Integrated Public Health Laboratory costing Rs 1 crore and three Urban Sub-Health Centres, each costing Rs 90 lakh, at Moovendhar Street, Bhavanandiyar Park, and CTO Colony in Pammal-Thirunagar under the Tambaram Corporation.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed 20,021 housing pattas worth Rs 1,672.52 crore to beneficiaries under various schemes in Chengalpattu district. Ministers EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, TM Anbarasan, and Ma Subramanian, along with senior officials and local representatives, were present at the event.