CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 566 crore livestock veterinary integrated high research centre in Salem

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the state-of-art Livestock and Veterinary Integrated High Research Centre developed at a cost of Rs 566.44 crore near Thalaivasal in Salem.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 126 buildings, including a guest house and administrative building attached to the centre developed on 1,102.25 acres of land at Thalaivasal Kootu Road near Salem.

The centre would have exclusive wings for country cows, goats, sheeps, country chicken, modern hatchery, poultry feed manufacturing unit, ornamental fish centre, classrooms and postgraduate academic centre, integrated model livestock farms and veterinary officers’ residential blocks.

The centre has been developed with Rs 447.05 crore financial assistance from NABARD and A 110/22 kv capacity EB sub station has also been developed exclusively for the research centre at a cost of Rs 28.50 crore in addition to a dedicated drinking water supply project developed at Rs 262.16 crore for the project.

The state government has planned to produce 70 high grade country cows, 500 developed sheep and goats, 500 piglets and 20 lakh country hens to meet the growing demand for milk, eggs and meat at a low cost.

State animal husbandry minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, state chief secretary N Muruganandam and principal secretary Satyabrata Sahoo were also present during the virtual inauguration of the research centre.