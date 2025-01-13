CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 566 crore livestock research centre in Salem

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLIVAS) developed at a cost of Rs 566.44 crore near Thalaivasal in Salem.

The government said the centre will significantly enhance livestock and poultry farmers' capabilities. The research centre would pave the way for superior “genetic merit off-springs” that would be given to farmers to improve their livestock and poultry wealth.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 126 buildings, including a guest house and administrative building attached to the centre, which was developed on 1,102.25 acres at the centre, located on Thalaivasal Kootu Road near Salem.

The centre would have exclusive wings for country cows, goats, sheep, country chickens, a modern hatchery, a poultry feed manufacturing unit, an ornamental fish centre, classrooms and a postgraduate academic centre. The centre has been developed with Rs 447.05 crore financial assistance from NABARD. A 110/22 kv capacity EB substation has also been developed exclusively for the research centre at a cost of Rs 28.50 crore, taking into account the power needs of the mega centre.

The State government has planned to produce 70 high-grade country cows, 500 developed sheep and goats, 500 piglets and 20 lakh country hens to meet the growing demand for milk, eggs and meat at a low cost. The superior offspring would be handed over to farmers to enhance their capabilities. Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo were also present during the launch.