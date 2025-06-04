CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 300 crore robotics component unit in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In what could add more value to the investment outlook of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a Rs 300 crore robotics components manufacturing unit at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Kancheepuram.

In an event organised by the state industries and investment promotion department at the state secretariat, Stalin virtually inaugurated a Rs 300 crore AI-based robotics components manufacturing unit developed by Agile Robots SE at the SIPCOT industrial estate in Irungattukottai in Kancheepuram.

The manufacturing unit developed by Agile Robotics SE, a Germany-based firm providing new generation automated solutions by integrating Artificial Intelligence with Robotics, would manufacture AI-based robotic components for all sectors.

The unit would generate employment for 300 engineers and technocrats.

Stalin also inaugurated a new Air Separation unit built by SOL India Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 175 crore in the SIPCOT estate in Ranipet.

The Italy-based firm, which produces industrial and medical oxygen, inked agreements with the state government during the Global Investors Meet held in 2019 and 2024 to invest Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore, respectively.

The foundation stone for the Air Separation unit, inaugurated on Wednesday, was laid on July 19, 2023, a release issued by the state government said.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, State Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, State Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, Executive Director of Guidance Tamil Nadu P Alarmelmangai and representatives of the firms were present during the virtual inauguration.