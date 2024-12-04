Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin inaugurates new hostels for Madras University students

    CM inaugurated new hostels with 70 rooms and accommodation for 200 male and female students.

    4 Dec 2024 1:31 PM IST
    CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated hostel buildings built at a cost of Rs.21.60 crores in University of Madras, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    Accordingly, he inaugurated new hostels with 70 rooms and accommodation for 200 male and female students.

    Ministers Govi ​​Chezhiaan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others participated in the event.

