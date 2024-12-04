Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin inaugurates new hostels for Madras University students
CM inaugurated new hostels with 70 rooms and accommodation for 200 male and female students.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated hostel buildings built at a cost of Rs.21.60 crores in University of Madras, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Accordingly, he inaugurated new hostels with 70 rooms and accommodation for 200 male and female students.
Ministers Govi Chezhiaan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others participated in the event.
Next Story