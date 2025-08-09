CM Stalin inaugurates new govt hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium, distributes housing plots to 20K beneficiaries

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed government hospital at Tambaram Sanatorium in Chengalpattu district, built at a cost of Rs 115 crore.

The six-storey hospital has 400 beds and special facilities, which Stalin inspected after the ceremony.

According to a Maalaimalar report, later, at a function in Pallavaram cantonment, Stalin distributed free housing plots worth Rs 1,672.52 crore to 20,021 beneficiaries,

Since the DMK government assumed office, housing plots have been allotted to 17,74,561 (17 lakh) people over the past four years.