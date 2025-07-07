CM Stalin inaugurates 729 newly built houses in Sri Lanka Tamils’ Rehabilitation camps

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 729 newly built houses, constructed at a cost of Rs 38.76 crore, in Sri Lankan Tamils’ rehabilitation camps across five districts of the state, via video conference from the Secretariat. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K K S S R Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were present on the occasion.

As per the announcement made in the State Assembly under Rule 110 in August 2021 — to improve the living conditions of Sri Lankan Tamils residing in 67 camps across 26 districts — the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken several measures, including the construction of new houses and the repair and renovation of existing ones, according to an official statement.

The newly constructed houses are located in camps in Villupuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts. Additionally, the government has initiated works to enhance basic amenities in the camps, such as roads, electricity lines and drinking water supply, at a cost of Rs 7.33 crore.

In the first phase of the rehabilitation programme, the government had issued an order to construct a total of 3,510 houses at Rs 180.34 cr in 35 camps. So far, a total of 2,781 houses were constructed in 32 camps across 18 districts and handed them over to the beneficiaries.