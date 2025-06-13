CM Stalin in poll readiness mode, meets party workers for candid session on June 13

CHENNAI: In what seemed to be an attempt to appease some sulking party workers and take stock of the organisation's preparedness for the 2026 Assembly polls, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin will commence his constituency-wise interaction with party functionaries from Friday.

True to the announcement he made at the recent general council meeting held in Madurai recently, Chief Minister Stalin will interact with the party functionaries from Chidambaram, Villupuram and Usilampatti Assembly constituencies at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Friday. Though the DMK high command has yet made no official announcement, it has been unofficially circulated from the party think tank that he would begin the one to one interaction programme, which has been named "Udanpirappey Vaa" (Come my brethren), an upgrade of the earlier Ondrinaivom Vaa (let us unite) outreach programme executed ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

DMK insiders with knowledge of the event disclosed that the CM might be accompanied by a few party seniors like general secretary Duraimurugan or principal secretary KN Nehru when he interacts one-to-one with the party functionaries. "Roughly, about 30 to 40 functionaries, mostly in the ranks of union, ward and branch secretaries from each constituency, might attend. The district secretaries are unlikely to be around during the interaction. They might be invited finally or even later, " said the DMK senior, unwilling to be quoted.

"Based on Friday's experience, it might be fine-tuned, and the number of participants or the duration of the event might be altered for future interactions," the senior leader added.

However, senior leaders admitted on condition of anonymity that the event was long overdue. "Like in all ruling parties, there has been some amount of disgruntlement among some party workers. Addressing their concern is essential before we hit the campaign trail. Though late, the high command has struck the right note. The district secretaries must be kept away from the interaction if the high command wants to sincerely take stock of the ground situation. Only then will the functionaries below the district secretaries open up. If they include the district secretaries, it will be a mere photo op. Once the views are collected, the high command or the party think tank must get into a huddle and find ways to satisfy them.

The DMK president indicated it in his Madurai speech. “It might also be a good opportunity to resolve squabbles in party district units and confirm the veracity of the inputs provided by the district secretaries. We will know on Friday evening if it's a photo op or a reality check," said a state-level functionary preferring anonymity.