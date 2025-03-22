CM Stalin in forefront protecting states’ rights, hails CPI secretary Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking decisive steps to safeguard the State’s interests against the BJP-led central government's onslaught over the parliamentary constituency delimitation process.

Recalling that the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting on March 5, 2025, to gather opinions on the issue, Mutharasan emphasised that the resolutions passed unanimously in that meeting reflected Tamil Nadu's united stand.

In a major political move, Stalin hosted a meeting on March 22, 2025, with Chief Ministers and political leaders from affected states, underscoring the need for a fair delimitation process. Mutharasan hailed this as a historic step in India's political landscape, asserting that it not only protects the rights of states but also upholds federal principles essential for the Republic's stability.

Commending Stalin's proactive leadership in addressing this national challenge, he also expressed gratitude to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, as well as other political leaders, for accepting the DMK leader's invitation and participating in the discussions.