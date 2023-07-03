Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin hospitalised for routine check-up

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said Stalin has been admitted for a routine health check-up and he would be discharged on July 4.

ByPTIPTI|3 July 2023 1:43 PM GMT
CM Stalin hospitalised for routine check-up
X

TN CM Stalin speaking through a video conference at the conference of FeTNA (Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America) held at Sacramento in the US. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted on Monday in a hospital here for a routine health check-up.

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said Stalin has been admitted for a routine health check-up and he would be discharged on July 4.

The Chief Minister has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road here.

TamilnaduChief Minister M K StalinCM Stalin hospitalisedApollo Hospital
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X