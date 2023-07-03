Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin hospitalised for routine check-up
In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said Stalin has been admitted for a routine health check-up and he would be discharged on July 4.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted on Monday in a hospital here for a routine health check-up.
The Chief Minister has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on downtown Greams Road here.
