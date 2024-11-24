CM Stalin confers Muthamizh Peravai awards on eminent artistes and musicians; actor Sathyaraj receives Kalaignar Award

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday conferred prestigious awards on renowned artists and musicians at a grand ceremony marking the golden jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravai, launched in the memory of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

The awards, which recognise exceptional contributions to the fields of music, literature, and arts, were presented to nine eminent personalities at a function held at Raja Annamalaipuram.

Popular actor Sathyaraj and Nadaswaram exponent Thirupampuram TKS Meenakshisundaram received the Muthamizh Peravai's Kalaignar Award and Rajaratnam Award, respectively from Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

Stalin further handed over the Iyal Selvam award to Tamil poet and novelist Andal Priyadarshini, the Isai Selvam award to Carnatic vocalist Gayathri Girish.

Noted Nadaswaram artiste Thirukadaiyur TSM Umashankar received the Nadaswara Selvam award, while noted thavil artiste Swamimalai C Gurunathan received the Thavil Selvam award.

Noted folk artiste T Somasundaram received the Gramiya Kalai Selvam award, while Bharatanatyam artiste and choreographer Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala received the Natya Selvam award.

On the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin also released the biography book of famous Carnatic musician Thiruvavaduthurai TN Rajarathnam.

The golden jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravai were attended by prominent personalities from the world of arts and culture, and marked a significant milestone in the organisation's journey.

Sathyaraj praises TN's resilience and development

Chief Minister MK Stalin and renowned actor Sathyaraj expressed their admiration for TN's rich cultural heritage and impressive development.

Delivering a keynote address after presenting awards, CM Stalin emphasised the significance of Tamil culture, stating that its strength and excellence are the reasons why Tamil people and Tamil Nadu remain resilient in the face of cultural attacks.

Stalin also highlighted the importance of Tamil in music, noting that it should be present in all aspects of life, just like it is everywhere else.

Actor Sathyaraj praised Tamil Nadu's development, observing that unlike other states in India, TN’s infrastructure is consistently well-developed throughout. He attributed this growth to the Dravidian movement and its visionary leaders.

"We must acknowledge that the reason for Tamil Nadu's development is the Dravidian movement and its icons, such as Periyar EV Ramasamy, CN Annadurai, and Kalaignar M Karunanidhi," he noted.